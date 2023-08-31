Vastu Shastra can help to bring good luck at home.
Here are Vastu tips to decorate your home to attract good luck.
The front door is where all the energy will enter your home, so it needs to be well-lit and free from obstructions.
Choose light colours such as pastel shades or earthly tones.
Avoid using bright colours as they can stimulate restlessness.
Use warm and soft light as it attracts positive energy. You can also leave your windows open to let sunlight in.
Place plants in the living room to bring life and positive energy to the home.
Place mirrors in the area that reflect natural light and positive energy into your home.
The placement of furniture also promotes positive energy in the home.
Make sure that your house is free from any clutter. Decluttering can help bring peace and positivity to the home.
