Vastu Tips: 9 Plants to Avoid Keeping At Home
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping bamboo plants in the house can bring trouble for the family.
It is believed that cactus plants bring negative energies and misfortune.
Tamarind plants are associated with evil spirits. So, it's better to be cautious and avoid keeping it at your home.
As stated in Vastu Shastra, peepal trees are not to be kept at home as they bring financial and domestic issues.
A dead and decaying plant is a bad omen for homes. Make sure you remove all of them!
Avoid placing bonsai plants at home, as it is considered inauspicious.
It is said that the babul tree may bring fights and arguments among the family members.
The date palm tree is associated with the financial issues. So, it is a no-no plant for your home.
It is advised not to keep cotton plants at your house because it brings unfavourable tidings.
