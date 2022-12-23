Hang pictures of ancestors in the east of the home to foster affection and respect.
23 Dec, 2022
In the drawing room, red wall coverings and images of towers and big buildings will boost success.
23 Dec, 2022
To prevent obstructions, the New Year calendar should always be mounted to the eastern wall.
23 Dec, 2022
For prosperity, you can place a miniature fountain, aquarium, or bowl filled with water and flowers.
23 Dec, 2022
It is highly auspicious to plant a tree on the first day of the new year.
23 Dec, 2022
Wearing white or blue could be unlucky. Avoid wearing those colors.
23 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!