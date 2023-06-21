7 Important Plants To Keep in Your Home as Per Vastu
Tulsi Plant: It is also known as the Queen of Herbs, and contains medical benefits.
Keeping tulsi plant at home brings harmony and happiness and solves economic issues.
Money Plant: Keep a money plant at your home in a green vase. It is said this plant will help you financially.
Rubber Plant: It represents happiness as well as wealth.
Snake Plant: It brings positive energy in the house with low maintenance
Lily Plant: It is good for mental health and brings harmony and peace.
Bamboo Plant: It is considered lucky for humans. Also considered propitious, If placed on the southeast direction.
Orchids: If they can be offered as gifts, it can bring the desire for success. One can gift to new parents.
Don't keep cactus plant inside your home as it attracts negative energy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kala Dhaga: 8 Ways to Use Black Thread For Protection