India is a nation of myriad cultures and traditions, along with many superstitions. For instance, we come to a complete halt when a black cat crosses our path.
So, why is a black cat crossing your path considered unfortunate in India since ancient times?
Black is associated with Lord Shani. According to astrological beliefs, a black cat crossing your path is a warning from Lord Shani himself to stay inside.
It is also believed that black cats will likely delay or even hamper your work.
What should you do? You NOT should walk the same track immediately if a black cat crosses your path.
Some individuals also hold the opinion that if a black cat crosses your path, you should wait until someone else has walked the way before continuing.
The best thing about India is that we uphold these beliefs even when we are certain that nothing will happen.
According to Greek mythology, Zeus's wife punished his servant by turning him into a black cat. Following this, the servant began to assist the goddess of witchcraft, giving rise to the myth of the black cat.
If a black cat crosses your path while you're travelling, it's considered lucky in nations like Germany, Britain, and Japan. In Scotland, it's a common belief that black cats will bring good fortune if they visit your home.
