8 Top New Car Launches In Next 2-3 Months
The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to have cosmetic updates along with an extended feature list.
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will get a completely new front fascia with XUV700-like design.
Citroen C3X is likely to be launched in India in February 2024. The car is expected to have a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine along with an innovative design.
Hyundai Creta Facelift will be launched on January 16. The new version of the SUV will get the most anticipated 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Skoda Superb is set to make its debut in India in 2024. It is expected to have a hybrid powertrain in the top-spec variant.
Tata Punch EV will have a Nexon-like design with LED DRLS while also carrying cues from the ICE version of the car.
Kia Sonet is expected to launch on December 14. The SUV will have major design updates and changes with the inclusion of ADAS.
Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is expected to be launched in India soon. It is expected to come with the company's Z-series engine.
