Best Electric Cars in India Under 20 Lakh with Highest Range (2023)

27 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

The MG Comet EV is available at Rs 7.98L to Rs 9.98L (ex-showroom price). This EV can give you a 230 km range on a single full charge

The Tata Tiago EV is claimed to offer a range of 315 km on a single charge. The vehicle is priced between Rs 8.69L to Rs 12.04L.(ex-showroom)

The Tata Tigor EV offers a similar range to that of Tiago. It is priced between Rs 12.49L to Rs 13L (ex-showroom price)

The all-new Citroen E-C3 is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.50L to Rs 12.68L. It has a claimed range of 320 km on a single charge.

The new Tata Nexon EV has starting price of RS 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom) )and it offers a range anywhere between 325 km to 465 km.

The all-new Mahindra XUV 400 is an EV that gives you a range between 375 to 456 km. The vehicle has a starting price of Rs 15.99L (ex-showroom)

