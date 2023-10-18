Best Petrol Cars Under 6 Lakhs In India 2023 - InPics
Here are The Best Mileage Petrol Cars Starting At Affordable Price
Hyundai Exter: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.15 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.73 - 8.51 Lakh
Tata Punch: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.10 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakh
Nissan Magnite: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.86 Lakh
Tata Tiago: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.53 - 8.20 Lakh
