Best Petrol Cars Under 6 Lakhs In India 2023 - InPics

18 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Here are The Best Mileage Petrol Cars Starting At Affordable Price

Hyundai Exter: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.15 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.73 - 8.51 Lakh

Tata Punch: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakh

Nissan Magnite: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 6.00 - 10.86 Lakh

Tata Tiago: Ex-showroom Price - ₹ 5.53 - 8.20 Lakh

