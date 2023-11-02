Diwali Discount Alert: Mega Discounts On Two-Wheelers
Ola Electric is offering a mega discount of up to Rs 24,500 on e-scooters during this festive season.
Additionally, Ola is providing a 50% warranty extension discount on the S1 Air, while the Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen includes a 5-year battery warranty. Customers can also take advantage of Ola's exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 for their old petrol scooters.
Ather Energy is offering mega discounts on the 450S, 450X 2.9kWh, and 450X 3.7kWh models. Additionally, the 450S comes with a flat festive benefit offer of Rs 5,000.
Ather Energy is also providing a corporate benefit of Rs 1,500 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000 for old scooters, reducing the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450S to Rs 86,050.
Hero MotoCorp is offering a 'Buy now, Pay In 2024' offer on the Splendor Plus with a low-interest rate (6.99%) and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000.
iVOOMi is offering the JeetX at Rs 91,999 and the S1 at Rs 81,999. The company is also providing accessories worth Rs 10,000.
Bajaj has a limited-time discount on the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, priced at Rs 1.15 lakh until stocks last.
Ampere Electric's 'Go-Electric' fest allows users to scan the QR code to spin the wheel and win prizes such as Rs 10,000 off on the Magnus EX or Rs 14,000 off on the Primus, along with exciting gifts.
