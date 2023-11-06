Diwali Special: 5 Premium Bikes Under Rs 3 lakh
The KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs. 2.81 lakh. It is the entry ticket to KTM’s large-capacity adventure bikes in India. It also comes with the same 373cc single-cylinder motor that makes 42.9bhp, 37Nm and six-speed gearbox.
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has a new design and dons muscular bodywork all over. It is equipped with a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled motor developing 35.08bhp at 9,700rpm and 28.7Nm at 6,650rpm. The bike’s asking price is set at Rs. 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants that differ in terms of paint schemes and features to some extent. Powering it is a 440cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that belts out 27bhp and 38Nm. It is priced from Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.
Triumph Speed 400 uses a 399cc single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm. The motor is peppy and revs quite quickly. It retails at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Karizma XMR has 210cc liquid-cooled motor. It makes 25.15bhp and 20.4Nm and gets a six-speed gearbox. Hero has priced the Karizma XMR at Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is available at a mega discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh.
As per Autocar India, dealers are giving cash discounts of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on top-spec EL variant, up to Rs 3 lakh on EL variant, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on lower-spec EC.
