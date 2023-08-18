The Mahindra Thar.e has been unveiled, and here are 10 things you need to know about it.
18 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Thar.e gets a new front fascia with a closed-off grille, LED headlights, and fog lights.
The interior gets a new touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a sunroof.
The Thar.e is powered by a 40kWh battery pack and has a range of up to 300km.
The Thar.e also features a host of new features, including a hill descent control system, a terrain response system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Thar.e comes with a host of safety features, including ABS, EBD, and dual airbags.
The Thar.e is expected to be priced starting at Rs. 15 lacks (ex-showroom).
The Thar.e is expected to be available in the Indian market in early 2024.
Specifications
The Thar.e is powered by a single electric motor that produces 190PS of power and 380Nm of torque.
The Thar.e can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.
The Thar.e will compete with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.
