Diwali Mega Discount: Upto Rs 3.5 Lakh Discount On Mahindra’s Electric SUV
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was launched by the company earlier this year as the company’s first all-electric SUV.
It is available at a mega discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh.
As per Autocar India, dealers are giving cash discounts of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on top-spec EL variant, up to Rs 3 lakh on EL variant, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on lower-spec EC.
Mahindra XUV 400 e-SUV is based on eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021.
This electric SUV competes against Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.
Mahindra XUV 400 comes with redesigned front fascia, headlights with integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille.
As per Mahindra, the car is the widest C-segment e-SUV.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hyundai MEGA Diwali Offers: Huge Discounts On i20, Verna, Alcazar, Creta; Check Here