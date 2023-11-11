Diwali Mega Offer: Over Rs 26,000 Off On Ola S1 Electric Scooter | Check Here
Ola Electric has announced mega offers for Diwali as part of its ongoing Bharat EV Fest.
The company is giving a massive discount of Rs 26,500 on S1 electric scooter.
Not only that, the offer includes a free extended battery warranty, exchange bonuses, discounts on comprehensive warranty.
Customers can also avail additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 on all scooter variants starting 10th November 2023.
Free extended battery warranty for S1 Pro Gen-2 worth Rs 7,000 is also available.
50% off on battery and a comprehensive extended warranty is available for S1 Air and S1 X+.
Bank offers include up to Rs 7,500 on select credit card EMIs, zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, 5.99% interest rates are also available.
The Ola S1 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 1,47,499, while the S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999.
