Top 5 Sporty Scooters To Buy This Diwali
Planning to buy a scooter? Well, Diwali is the best time to get one as all companies are offering deals.
TVS Ntorq 125: The Ntorq 125 has a 124.8cc, 3-valve, air-cooled motor that makes 9.25bhp at 7,000rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The scooter is available at a starting price of Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom).
Suzuki Avenis 125: The scooter has 124.3cc, air-cooled engine that powers the Burgman Street and the Access 125. Its motor produces 8.58bhp at 6,750rpm and 10Nm at 5,500rpm. Starting price is Rs. 89,900 (ex-showroom).
Honda Grazia 125: Its 124cc engine pumps out 8.14bhp at 6,000rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,00rpm. Notably, Grazia is the most affordable 125cc sports scooter in India, with prices starting from Rs. 82,520 (ex-showroom).
Yamaha Ray ZR 125: The scooter 125cc, air-cooled motor that generates 8.04bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm. Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is available at a starting price of Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom).
Aprilia SR 125: It is powered by a 124.45cc, air-cooled motor that produces 9.97bhp at 7,300rpm and 10.33Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. It is available at Rs. 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bedore buying, call every showroom near you to know their Diwali offers.
