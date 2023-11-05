Hyundai MEGA Diwali Offers: Huge Discounts On i20, Verna, Alcazar, Creta; Check Here
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 is available on manual/automatic variants. Additionally, a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the hatchback’s manual variant is also available.
Hyundai i20: Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the Sportz manual variant, while a cash discount of Rs 30,000 is available on DCT automatic variant. Rs 10,000 cash discount is also available on all i20 variants. Customers can avail Rs 50,000 discount on select stocks of i20 N Line.
Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura CNG variant is available at discounts of up to Rs 20,000. Rs 10,000 cash discount is available on Aura’s petrol variant. Additionally, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 are also available.
Hyundai Verna: Rs 20,000 discount available on premium sedan Verna. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is also available on the variant.
Hyundai Alcazar: Hyundai is offering a discount of Rs 20,000 on Alcazar SUV. Additionally an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is also available.
Hyundai Venue and Creta: Great discounts are being offered at the dealership level.
Hyundai Kona: A discount of up to Rs 2 lakh is available on the purchase of the electric car.
