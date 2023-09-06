Top 10 Best Selling Cars In August 2023
Maruti Suzuki Swift has the highest number of sales with 18,653 units in August.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno sold 18,516 unit in August.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has a record sales of 15,578 units in August.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza registered sales of 14,572 units in August.
Tata Punch has registered sales of 14,523 units in the month of August.
Hyundai Creta has record sales of 13,844 units in just August.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire has completed a sales of 13,293 units in the August.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga makes it in the Top 10 list with 12,315 unit sales in August.
The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx has recorded 12,164 unit sales,
Maruti Suzuki Eeco has seen sales of 11,895 units in the month of August.
