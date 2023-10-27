Top 7 Cars In India With Highest Rating For Child Safety- In Pics
The all new Tata Safari got 5 star rating in child safety at the Global NCAP crash tests. The Safari scored 45 points out of 49 in child safety crash test.
Similarly Tata Harrier matched the ratings of the Safari in the child safety test done by Global NCAP
The all new sedan by Hyundai Verna got a 5 star rating in child safety test and over all it scored 42 points out of 49 at the Global NCAP.
Volkswagen Taigun also scored 5 star rating in the child occupant segment at the Global NCAP. The car scored 42 points
The Czech Republic brand Skoda Slavia, and Virtus matched their 5 star rating and got 42 points at the Global NCAP for child safety crash test.
Skoda Kushaq matched the ratings of Slavia which performed well in the child occupant category at the Global NCAP crash test.
Volkswagen Virtus achieved 5 star rating on the Global NCAP crash test and scored 45 points out of 49 in child safety segment
