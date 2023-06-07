Bihar To Get 1st Vande Bharat Express Soon
07 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Vande Bharat Express to start in Bihar in the month of June 2023.
There is no official announcement of the date when the Vande Bharat Express will begin its operation in Bihar.
The proposed route of Vande Bharat Express is also expected to be finalised soon.
Vande Bharat Express on Patna-Ranchi route will have five general and one luxury coach.
The proposed routes include Patna-Gaya-Koderma-Hazaribagh Town-Barkakana-BIT Mesra-Tatisilwai-Ranchi route.
There are currently 18 Vande Bharat Express running on different routes across India.
