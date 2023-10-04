Check Bihar Weather Update Today
04 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for 16 districts in Bihar for the next 24 hours.
The 16 districts of Bihar include East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Nawada, Supaul, and Purnia.
IMD has issued heavy rain alert in 9 districts of Bihar including Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad.
IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rains till October 7.
Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness heavy rains till October 7.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness heavy rains till October 5.
Northwest India is expected to get light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.
Light rainfall is also predicted for the Western Himalayan Region.
South Kerala is expected to witness extremely heavy rains today.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Visit Temples in Bihar