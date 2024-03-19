Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Contest 17 Seats, JD(U) 16
BJP is set to contest 17 seats in Bihar.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will contest 16 seats.
NDA’s LJP, HAM, and RLSP, will contest 5, 1, and 1 seat respectively.
The saffron party will field its candidates in major constituencies including Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj,
Other key constituencies are Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, and Patna Sahib.
In 2019, BJP and JD(U) contested 17 seats each.
The NDA won the general elections last time, with BJP clinching 17 seats and JD(U) won 16.
