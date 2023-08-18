10 Accidental Discoveries That Revolutionized Our World

18 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Penicillin: Penicillin was discovered by Alexander Fleming in Scotland in 1928.

Pacemaker: Pacemaker was discovered by Wilson Greatbatch in 1985 in USA.

Teflon: Teflon was discovered by Roy Plunkett in 1938 in USA.

Slinky: Slinky was discovered by Richard James in USA.

Radioactivity: Radioactivity was discovered in early 1900s in France by Antoine Henri Becquerel.

Gravity: Gravity as we all know was discovered by Sir Isaac Newton.

Microwave: Microwave was discovered by Percy Spencer in US in the year 1945.

Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola was discovered by John Pemberton in the USA and we all know how from then it changed the world forever.

Bakelite: Bakelite was discovered by Leo Baekeland in 1907.

Velcro: Velcro was discovered by Georges de Mestral in 1948 in the country Of Switzerland.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most Expensive Cities to Live in India

 Find Out More