10 Best Hotels In Delhi For Both Work And Play
29 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Andaz Delhi- a Concept by Hyatt ( Gate No. 1, Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037)
Hilton Garden Inn (Grand hilton 1898/C, FF, Uday Chand Marg, near Bangali sweets, South Extension I, Kotla Mubarakpur)
Hotel Pullman (Asset No 02, Gmr Hospitality District, IGI Rd, Aerocity)
Radisson Blu Plaza (Nh 8, near Mahipalpur Extension, Block B, Mahipalpur Village)
Roseate House (Asset 10, Northern Access Rd, Aerocity, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport)
Shangri-La Eros (19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place)
Taj Palace (Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri)
The Imperial (Janpath, Connaught Place)
The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel (Near YAMUNA SPORTS COMPLEX, Vishwas Nagar Extension, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara)
The Oberoi (Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Delhi Golf Club, Golf Links)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Reliance AGM 2023: Key Takeaways