Here's the list of some of the biggest robberies India has ever witnessed.
Punjab National Bank: Thieves dug up a 125-feet-tunnel to a PNB Bank in Sonipat in 2014 and broke into 77 lockers. The four robbers reportedly looted valuables worth Rs 100 crore.
Salem-Chennai Express Robbery: In 2016, robbers managed to cut through the roof of the particular coach in which the RBI was was transporting over Rs 350 crores. The robbers took almost Rs 5.75 crores. However, soon the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, making the stolen notes invalid.
Ludhiana Bank Heist: Sukhdev Singh, aka Labh Singh, the chief of Khalistan Commando Force (KCB) and his followers entered Punjab National Bank's Millar Ganj branc, disguised as policemen. They robbed the place clean, taking away almost Rs 6 crores.
Punjab National Bank Ghaziabad Heist: Thieves drilled a two-foot-wide hole through a nine-inch wall of the Modinagar branch of Punjab National Bank and stole valuables reportedly worth crores of rupees from its lockers.
Axis Bank Heist: In 2015, the driver of an Axis Bank cash van fled with Rs 22.5 crore while transporting the van from Vikaspuri (Delhi) branch.
'Sold' Taj Mahal Thrice: Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava, aka Natwarlal, was one of the biggest cons India has ever seen. He reportedly 'sold' Taj Mahal, India's parliament building, the Red Fort building, the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Opera House Heist: A group posing as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed a fake raid on the Opera House branch of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Jewellers in Bombay. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh was looted from the store on that day.
Bank of Baroda Heist: In 2017, a group of robbers rented a space next to Sanpada branch of the Bank of Baroda. They dug a 25 feet long tunnel into the bank vaults and robbed cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.43 crore.
Samsung Truck Heist: In 2015, a group of robbers hijacked a truck carrying Samsung phones and other electronics in Delhi. After beating the truck driver and his assistant, the thieves fled with the truck containing integrated circuits, chips, motherboards and other products worth about Rs 250 crore.
South Malabar Gramin Bank: This Dhoom-inspired robbery took place in Kerala's Malappuram. Robbers rented out a space on the ground floor of a building where this bank stood right above. Under the cover of renovation, they dug a hole from the ground floor to the bank's vault. The estimated robbery was worth Rs 80 million.
