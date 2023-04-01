10 Busiest Railway Stations in India

01 Apr, 2023
Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata holds the record for being the busiest station in India that has 23 platforms and handles 1 million passengers daily.
New Delhi Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in India that has 16 platforms and handles 931 trains per day.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai has 18 platforms and over 6 lakh passengers, 1250 trains daily.
Kanpur Central is one of the top central railway stations in India that covers 11 major lines.
Kalyan Junction in Maharashtra has 8 platforms and handles 8 lakh passengers and 813 trains daily.
Patna Railway Station has 10 platforms and 4 lakh passengers and 771 trains on daily basis.
Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh has 10 platforms and handles 140 thousand Passengers daily.
Prayagraj Junction in Allahabad is one of the busiest railway stations that has 10 platforms and handles 717 trains per day.
Located in Hoshangabad of Madhya Pradesh, Itarsi Junction is the one of the busiest railway stations that handles 714 trains per day.
Vadodara Station is Gujarat’s busiest railway station that handles 709 trains per day.
