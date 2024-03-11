10 Business Terms You Should Know Before Watching Shark Tank India

11 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Valuation - It defines your company's present monetary worth, guiding investment choices.

Scalability - A business's robustness to expand without causing hiccups.

Equity Stake - The share of the firm you own in a company.

Equity Dilution- Equity dilution occurs when new shares are issued.

Revenue Model - The blueprint of your cash-generating practices is called your revenue model.

ROI - An acronym for Return on Investment, ROI is a financial scorecard.

Exit Strategy- The planned method by which an investor hopes to secure his return on investment.

Cash Flow - The total cash or similar assets moving in or out of your trade.

Break-even Point - The sweet spot where your revenues and costs even out.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12 Terminal Buildings Inaugurated At These Airports By PM Modi

 Find Out More