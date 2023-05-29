10 Countries With Highest Gold Reserves

29 May, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

10. Netherlands - 612 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

9. India - 794 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

8. Japan - 845 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

7. Switzerland - 1,040 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

6. China - 2,026 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Russia - 2,326 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

4. France - 2,436 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Italy - 2,451 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Germany - 3,354 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

1. United States of America (USA) - 8,133.46 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)

