10 Countries With Highest Gold Reserves
29 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
10. Netherlands - 612 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
9. India - 794 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
8. Japan - 845 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
7. Switzerland - 1,040 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
6. China - 2,026 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Russia - 2,326 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
4. France - 2,436 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Italy - 2,451 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Germany - 3,354 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
1. United States of America (USA) - 8,133.46 tonnes of gold (Photo: Pixabay)
