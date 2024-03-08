Build a strong financial future! Learn 10 easy tips to build and maintain a healthy CIBIL score for better loan approvals and interest rates.
08 Mar, 2024
Gazi Abbas Shahid
1. Avoid late repayments of loans, credit card payments, EMIs
2. Check your CIBIL report for inaccuracies or errors. Correct these discrepancies to improve your credit score.
3. Maintain your credit utilization below 30 percent of your total available credit limit.
4. Maintain a healthy credit mix of secured and unsecured loans. Home or auto loans are secured loans while a personal loan, business loan, or education loan is an unsecured one as they are sanctioned without collateral, thus lowering your CIBIL score.
5. Do not apply for multiple credits in a short period. For example, avoid making multiple credit card
enquiries with a short span of time.
6. Avoid exhausting your credit limit. This negatively affects your CIBIL score.
7. Do not close old bank accounts or credit cards.
8. Keep a tab on your co-signed loans. If the borrower misses a payment, it will affect your CIBIL score.
9. Build a credit history. Start availing at least one credit product, such as a credit card, or buy a gadget on EMI.
10. Be very careful with personal loans as they can make or break your CIBIL score.
Thanks For Reading!
