Bad Habits: Smoking, alcohol, compulsive shopping, and similar stuff not only harms your health but your wallet too.
30 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bottled Water: Buy it only when required otherwise fill up your water bottles with treated water at your home.
Fashion: Fashion changes frequently and there is no need to waste money on a commodity with short shelf life.
Big House: Living in a house that’s bigger than your requirements means extra expenses and, waste of money that will hurt your budget.
Branded Products: Clothes, shoes, etc. It’s all about the stamp otherwise you can get same stuff at roadside at great rates.
Memberships & Subscriptions: Whether it’s a club, gym, magazines, etc. that you hardly use and read. Avoid this and save money.
Disposable Products: Say no to paper towels and yes to cloth towels, same with disposable diapers with cloth diapers, and so on.
Eating Out Frequently: Don’t do it. Not only will you save money but get to eat healthy, home cooked food.
Wasting Water And Electricity: Keeping the tap running and leaving lights on contribute to wasting money.
Buying Stuff You Don’t Need: Self-explanatory! Like buying a professional camera just for your hobby. Start with your phone.
