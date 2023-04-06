Luxury Train Rides

India is a nation that takes pride in its traditions and extensive history. This fact is reflected in its trains as well, with some of the Indian railways' trains being extremely luxurious.oyal Rajasthan on Wheels, The Golden Chariot, The Maharajas' Express, The Deccan Odyssey, and Palace on Wheels are among the five super-luxury royal trains owned by the railways.(Photo Credit: @JipeTrains)

06 Apr, 2023