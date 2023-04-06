The inception of Indian Railways took place on April 16, 1853, when its first passenger train covered the distance of 34 kilometres between Mumbai’s Bori Bandar to Thane.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
The Chenab Rail Bridge, a steel and concrete arch bridge, is situated between Bakkal and Kauri. The bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m above the river, thus making it the world's highest rail bridge.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
Gorakhpur Junction railway station is the world's second longest railway platform after Hubli Junction railway station in Karnataka.
One fact that may surprise you is that Indian Railways owns four UNESCO-recognized world heritage sites, with two more on the way.As per news agency IANS report, Currently, it possesses Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and Kalka Shimla Railway. The two new UNESCO Heritage sites that could be added in the future, are Kangra Valley Railway and Matheran Light Railway.
The Diamond Crossing in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is one of India's most spectacular sights. The Diamond Crossing, as named by Indian Railways, consists of two railway tracks running north-south and two lines running east-west, which combine to form a square-like Diamond shape.(Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org)
The Fairy Queen is also called as the East Indian Railway No. 22. It is a steam locomotive which was built in 1855.(Photo Credit: wikipedia.org/wiki/Fairy_Queen_(locomotive))
India is a nation that takes pride in its traditions and extensive history. This fact is reflected in its trains as well, with some of the Indian railways' trains being extremely luxurious.oyal Rajasthan on Wheels, The Golden Chariot, The Maharajas' Express, The Deccan Odyssey, and Palace on Wheels are among the five super-luxury royal trains owned by the railways.(Photo Credit: @JipeTrains)
Vivek Express from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) is the longest route of the Indian Railways network both in terms of distance and time. It covers a total distance of 4,286 kilometres with a running time of 80 hours and 15 minutes. As per IANS report, the shortest train ride is a mere 3-kilometre train ride from Nagpur to Ajni.
The official mascot for Indian Railways is an elephant. Named Bholu, the mascot is represented as a cartoon of an elephant holding a signal lamp with a green ring in one hand.(Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org/)
India’s longest tunnel, estimated to be 11.25 kilometres in length, is located in the Pir Pranjal range of the middle Himalayas in Jammu Kashmir.
