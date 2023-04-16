10 Iconic, Oldest Railway Stations In India
16 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Opened in 1853, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai is the oldest railway station in India.
Opened in 1854, Howrah Junction in West Bengal is one of the oldest railway stations in the world.
Royapuram Railway Station in Chennai is one of the oldest railway stations in India and it is still functioning.
Opened in 1872, Agra Fort Railway Station is one of the oldest stations in India that serves over 80 thousand passengers daily.
Opened in 1800s, Vizianagaram Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh is an important and oldest railway stations in India.
Opened in 1864 and renovated in 1903, Old Delhi Railway Station is the oldest railway station in India.
Opened in 1903, Barog railway station on iconic Kalka-Shimla railway line is one of the oldest railway stations in the country.
