10 Indian Railways Rules Travellers Must Know

25 Mar, 2023

Ticket Booking

While travelling on trains, passengers need to carry a valid ticket because travelling without a valid ticket can result in penalty.

Luggage Weight

The Indian Railways allows passengers carry luggage with them, but the weight of the luggage should not exceed the permissible limit of 40 kg.

Smoking Banned

Passengers must note that smoking is strictly banned on trains, platforms, and station premises.

Rules on Food

While travelling, passengers carry either their own food or purchase food from the pantry car or food stalls on the platform.

No Alcohol

While travelling on train, passengers are not supposed to consume alcohol as its consumption is prohibited on trains and railway premises.

Ticket Refund

To get train ticket refund, passengers need to cancel their ticket before the train departure time.

Safety And Security

Passengers need to take care of their belongings and avoid carrying valuable things while travelling.

Waiting List

Trains passengers can travel with a ticket that is on waitlist if they have got it from the PRS counter.

Two-Stops Rule

Train ticket collector cannot transfer a seat to another passenger until the train passes next two stops of the overall journey.

