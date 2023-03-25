10 Indian Railways Rules Travellers Must Know

25 Mar, 2023
While travelling on trains, passengers need to carry a valid ticket because travelling without a valid ticket can result in penalty.
25 Mar, 2023
The Indian Railways allows passengers carry luggage with them, but the weight of the luggage should not exceed the permissible limit of 40 kg.
25 Mar, 2023
Passengers must note that smoking is strictly banned on trains, platforms, and station premises.
25 Mar, 2023
While travelling, passengers carry either their own food or purchase food from the pantry car or food stalls on the platform.
25 Mar, 2023
While travelling on train, passengers are not supposed to consume alcohol as its consumption is prohibited on trains and railway premises.
25 Mar, 2023
To get train ticket refund, passengers need to cancel their ticket before the train departure time.
25 Mar, 2023
Passengers need to take care of their belongings and avoid carrying valuable things while travelling.
25 Mar, 2023
Trains passengers can travel with a ticket that is on waitlist if they have got it from the PRS counter.
25 Mar, 2023
Train ticket collector cannot transfer a seat to another passenger until the train passes next two stops of the overall journey.
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!