10 Interesting Facts About Chennai Central Railway Station
24 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Central Railway Station is the first Indian railway station to have Wi-Fi connectivity in 2013.
Built in 1873, it is one of the oldest railway stations in India.
Chennai Central Railway Station has 17 platforms, which makes it one of the largest railway stations in India.
Chennai Central Railway Station is connected to a subway system for the convenience of the passengers.
Chennai Central Railway Station has two iconic towers, which are a landmark of the city.
Chennai Central Railway Station has a large waiting area that can accommodate thousands of passengers.
This railway station has a medical centre which is available to passengers in case of an emergency.
This Railway Station is equipped with ATP technology to prevent train collisions.
