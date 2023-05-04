10 Interesting Facts About Indian Railways (Photo: Twitter/@vyassunaina)
04 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Indian Railways have 5 royal trains - The Maharajas, Express, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, The Deccan Odyssey Palace on Wheels and The Golden Chariot. (Photo: Twitter/@acorn_adventure)
Indian Railways have the world's largest platform of 1,366 metres in length at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Railway Station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The Indian Railways is constructing the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river.
It has 34 operational rail museums, heritage Gallery, art Gallery and heritage Park. (Photo: nrmindia.org)
The Indian Railways owns 4 UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Nilgiri Mountain Railway and Kalka Shimla Railway. (Photo: WHC.unesco.org/Ana Draskovic)
The slowest train in India is the Mettupalayam-Ooty Nilgiri passenger train. (Photo: Twitter/@desi_thug)
The oldest working locomotive Fairy Queen is still used by the railways.
With highest number of platforms, Howrah junction is the busiest railway station of Indian Railways.
The Indian Railways is the world's 4th largest rail network.
Pir Pranjal is India's longest rail tunnel with 11.25 kilometres in lenghth.
