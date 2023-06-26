10 Interesting Facts About Rajdhani Express. (Photo: Pixabay)
26 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train has free wifi facility.
Rajdhani Express trains have less number of stoppages as compared to other trains.
The Rajdhani Express which runs from Delhi to Jammu Tawi has the shortest route and journey time of 582 km which is covered in nine hours.
Every year, the Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express changes its schedule.
Assam, West Bengal and Odisha are the states with three Rajdhani Express.
Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is the longest non-stop train.
The first passenger train of Rajdhani Express ran on March 1 in 1969.
The maximum speed of the first passenger train of Rajdhani Express was 120 kmph at the time.
Rajdhani Express was the first train in India which was fully air-conditioned.
The longest distance covered by Rajdhani Express is 3,149 kms.
