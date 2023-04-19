City: Lodz | Country: Poland | McDonald's Combo Cost: €4.20 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €616 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Timișoara | Country: Romania | McDonald's Combo Cost: €3.83 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €517 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Skopje | Country: Macedonia | McDonald's Combo Cost: €4.31 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €391 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Cluj-Napoca | Country: Romania | McDonald's Combo Cost: €4.39 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €734 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Brasov | Country: Romania | McDonald's Combo Cost: €3.98 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €490 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Iasi | Country: Romania | McDonald's Combo Cost: €4.24 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €415 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Minsk | Country: Belarus | McDonald's Combo Cost: €3.51 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €603 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Kharkiv | Country: Ukraine | McDonald's Combo Cost: €2.94 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €470 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Lviv | Country: Ukraine | McDonald's Combo Cost: €3.86 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €452 | Source: GoVisaFree
City: Pristina | Country: Kosovo | McDonald's Combo Cost: €2.68 | Avg Monthly Rent In Most Expensive Area: €417 | Source: GoVisaFree
