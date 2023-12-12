10 Longest Elevated Expressways in India
12 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
165km Yamuna Elevated Expressway in Noida now boasts the title of India’s longest elevated highway.
9.7 km-long East Coast Elevated Expressway in Chennai promises to redefine city’s infrastructure.
3km long AJC Bose Road Flyover in Kolkata stands as a testament to the city’s engineering prowess.
35 km long Ambala-Chandigarh Elevated Expressway adds another feather to Chandigarh’s infrastructure cap.
4.4 km Badarpur Elevated Expressway in Delhi emerges as a beacon of hope for Delhiites, solving traffic congestion woes.
9.2 km long DND Elevated Expressway in Noida seamlessly links Delhi to Noida.
10 km-long Hosur Road Elevated Expressway in Bangalore with metal dividers is a game-changer for commuters.
2.48 km Lalbaug Elevated Expressway in Mumbai adds to the city’s impressive skyline.
3.6 km long Panipat Elevated Expressway in Panipat stands as the longest flyover in Panipat and the longest six-lane flyover in India.
Two-Level Elevated Expressway in Ahmedabad is a traffic-busting marvel which will alleviate congestion between Naroda and Narol.
