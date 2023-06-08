10 Most Expensive Cities In The World For Expats In 2023 (Photo: Pixabay)
08 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
10. Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Pixabay)
9. Seoul, South Korea (Photo: Pixabay)
8. Tel Aviv, Israel (Photo: Pixabay)
7. San Francisco, United States (Photo: Pixabay)
6. Zurich, Switzerland (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Singapore (Photo: Pixabay)
4. London, United Kingdom (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Geneva, Switzerland (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Hong Kong, China (Photo: Pixabay)
1. New York, United States (Photo: Pixabay)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Not Just Alia Bhatt, 11 Other Actresses Who Can Play Sita on-screen