10 Most Expensive Cities In The World For Expats In 2023 (Photo: Pixabay)

08 Jun, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

10. Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Pixabay)

9. Seoul, South Korea (Photo: Pixabay)

8. Tel Aviv, Israel (Photo: Pixabay)

7. San Francisco, United States (Photo: Pixabay)

6. Zurich, Switzerland (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Singapore (Photo: Pixabay)

4. London, United Kingdom (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Geneva, Switzerland (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Hong Kong, China (Photo: Pixabay)

1. New York, United States (Photo: Pixabay)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Not Just Alia Bhatt, 11 Other Actresses Who Can Play Sita on-screen

 Find Out More