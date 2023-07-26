10 Most Expensive Currencies In The World (Photo: Pixabay)

26 Jul, 2023

India.com News Desk

10. United States Dollar (USD) - (Photo: Pixabay)

8. Swiss Franc (CHF) - Photo: Pixabay

9. Euro (EUR) (Photo: Freepik)

7. Cayman Island Dollar (KYD)

6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP) - (Photo: Pixabay)

5. British Pound (GBP) - Photo: Pixabay

4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD) - Photo: Pixabay

3. Omani Rial (OMR) (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) - (Photo: Pixabay)

1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) - Photo: Freepik

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Interesting Facts About Chennai Central Railway Station

 Find Out More