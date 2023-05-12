10 Most Stunning Railway Stations In The World
12 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Grand Central Terminal, New York City, USA. It was built in 1913 and features stunning Beaux-Arts architecture
St. Pancras International Station, London, UK. It was opened in 1868 and features a stunning Gothic Revival design.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Built in 1887, it features a blend of Victorian Gothic and traditional Indian architectural styles.
Kanazawa Station, Kanazawa, Japan. Its history goes back to 1898.It features a striking glass and steel design.
Antwerpen-Centraal, Antwerp, Belgium. It was built in 1905 and features mix of architectural styles, including Baroque, Gothic, and Art Nouveau.
Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, Malaysia. It was built in 1910. It features a stunning mix of Moorish, Indian, and Islamic architectural styles.
Atocha Station, Madrid, Spain. It features a stunning indoor garden that allows natural light to flood inside.
Gare du Nord, Paris, France. It was built in 1864 and features mix architectural styles, including neo-Baroque and neo-Renaissance.
Hua Hin Railway Station, Thailand. It was built in 1911 and features mix of Victorian and Thai architectural styles.
Liège-Guillemins Station, Belgium. It features a stunning white steel and glass design that is both functional and beautiful.
