10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch
18 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Catch Me If You Can: A con man who poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer and cashes forged cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday, despite being constantly chased by FBI agent.
Lord of War: An illegal arms dealer, forges a commercial partnership with an African warlord and his lunatic son in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War.
Moneyball: Oakland Athletics general manager decides to challenge the old school selection methods. He sets off to assemble a baseball team using an innovative computer-generated analysis.
The Pursuit of Happiness: Chris Gardner takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life's earnings selling a product he invested in.
Pirates of Silicon Valley: The story of how Steve Jobs and Bill Gates amassed such wealth and power.
Big Shot: A temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.
The Founder: A salesman, meets the owners of McDonald's, a burger joint in Southern California. He decides to make it the biggest restaurant business in the world.
The Social Network: Mark Zuckerberg creates a social networking site, Facebook, with the help of his friend Eduardo Saverin. But soon, lies tears their relationship apart.
The Wolf of Wall Street: Introduced to life in the fast lane through stockbroking, Jordan Belfort takes a hit after a Wall Street crash.
Rogue Trader: Based on a true story, an ambitious investment broker who singlehandedly bankrupted one of the oldest and most important banks in Britain.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Longest Railway Tunnels in India