10 Poorest Countries In The World By GDP (Photo: Pixabay)

31 May, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

10. Eritrea: GDP per capita - $700 (Photo: Pixabay)

9. Mozambique: GDP per capita - $579 (Photo: Pixabay)

8. Niger: GDP per capita - $574 (Photo: Pixabay)

7. South Sudan: GDP per capita - $570 (Photo: Pixabay)

6. Somalia: GDP per capita - $562 (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Madagascar: GDP per capita - $540 (Photo: Pixabay)

4. Central African Republic: GDP per capita - $516 (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Malawi: GDP per capita - $483 (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Sierra Leone: GDP per capita - $472 (Photo: Pixabay)

1. Burundi is the world's poorest country in terms of per capita GDP at $308, according to the Internation Monetary Fund (IMF) data. (Photo: Pixabay)

