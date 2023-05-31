10 Poorest Countries In The World By GDP (Photo: Pixabay)
31 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
10. Eritrea: GDP per capita - $700 (Photo: Pixabay)
9. Mozambique: GDP per capita - $579 (Photo: Pixabay)
8. Niger: GDP per capita - $574 (Photo: Pixabay)
7. South Sudan: GDP per capita - $570 (Photo: Pixabay)
6. Somalia: GDP per capita - $562 (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Madagascar: GDP per capita - $540 (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Central African Republic: GDP per capita - $516 (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Malawi: GDP per capita - $483 (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Sierra Leone: GDP per capita - $472 (Photo: Pixabay)
1. Burundi is the world's poorest country in terms of per capita GDP at $308, according to the Internation Monetary Fund (IMF) data. (Photo: Pixabay)
