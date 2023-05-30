10 Richest Countries In The World By GDP (Photo: Pixabay)
30 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
10. Macao: GDP per capita - $74,155
9. Cayman Islands: GDP per capita - $74,155
8. Switzerland: GDP per capita - $75,980
7. United Arab Emirates: GDP per capita - $76,609
6. Norway: GDP per capita - $80,511
5. Bermuda: GDP per capita - $88,185
4. Qatar: GDP per capita - $102,018
3. Ireland: GDP per capita - $106,570
Singapore comes second in the list of world's richest countries with a per capita GDP of $116,486.
Luxemberg tops the list of richest countries in the world by GDP per capita of $131,511.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Countries With Biggest Forex Reserves