10 Richest Countries In The World By GDP (Photo: Pixabay)

30 May, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

10. Macao: GDP per capita - $74,155

9. Cayman Islands: GDP per capita - $74,155

8. Switzerland: GDP per capita - $75,980

7. United Arab Emirates: GDP per capita - $76,609

6. Norway: GDP per capita - $80,511

5. Bermuda: GDP per capita - $88,185

4. Qatar: GDP per capita - $102,018

3. Ireland: GDP per capita - $106,570

Singapore comes second in the list of world's richest countries with a per capita GDP of $116,486.

Luxemberg tops the list of richest countries in the world by GDP per capita of $131,511.

