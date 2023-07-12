10 Rules To Keep Your ATM Transactions Safe (Photo: Pixabay)
12 Jul, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
10. Always keep your mobile number registered with the bank for ATM transactions (Photo: Pixabay)
9. Block your card immediately if and when you lose it
8. Never keep the ATM cover where the PIN is written along with the ATM card
7. Do not swipe your card at POS machines kept at unknown temporary stalls
6. Always wait till the greenlight is blinking and then put the ATM in the card hole
5. Always let your card be swiped in front of you in hotels or restaurants (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Hide the keypad when you type your ATM PIN (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Never throw your transaction slip in the dustbin of the ATM room
2. Do not allow strangers to come inside ATM when you take out your transaction
1. You need to change your ATM PIN regularly
