Ankit Bhati | Net Worth - $615 Million | Founded - Ola | Education - IIT Bombay
Deepinder Goyal | Net Worth - $650 Million | Founded - Zomato | Education - Graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Bhavish Agarwal | Net Worth - $990 Million | Founded - Ola | Education - IIT Bombay
Ritesh Agarwal | Net Worth - $1.1 Billion | Founded - Oyo Rooms | Education - College Dropout
Sachin Bansal | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Flipkart | Education - Graduate from IIT Delhi
Binny Bansal | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Flipkart | Education - Graduate from IIT Delhi
Vijay Shekar Sharma | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Paytm | Education - Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering
Nikhil Kamath | Net Worth - $1.5 Billion | Founded - Zerodha | Education - School Dropout
Nithin Kamath | Net Worth - $1.5 Billion | Founded - Zerodha | Education - Graduation in engineering
Divyank Turakhia | Net Worth - $1.76 Billion | Founded - Media.net | Education - Graduated from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics
