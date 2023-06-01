Here's a list of 10 self-made millionaires and billionaires in India. Data has been sourced from Startup Talky,

01 Jun, 2023

Sankunni K

Ankit Bhati | Net Worth - $615 Million | Founded - Ola | Education - IIT Bombay

Deepinder Goyal | Net Worth - $650 Million | Founded - Zomato | Education - Graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Bhavish Agarwal | Net Worth - $990 Million | Founded - Ola | Education - IIT Bombay

Ritesh Agarwal | Net Worth - $1.1 Billion | Founded - Oyo Rooms | Education - College Dropout

Sachin Bansal | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Flipkart | Education - Graduate from IIT Delhi

Binny Bansal | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Flipkart | Education - Graduate from IIT Delhi

Vijay Shekar Sharma | Net Worth - $1.3 Billion | Founded - Paytm | Education - Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering

Nikhil Kamath | Net Worth - $1.5 Billion | Founded - Zerodha | Education - School Dropout

Nithin Kamath | Net Worth - $1.5 Billion | Founded - Zerodha | Education - Graduation in engineering

Divyank Turakhia | Net Worth - $1.76 Billion | Founded - Media.net | Education - Graduated from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics

