The most important investment you can make is in yourself.
It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results.
“If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.”
It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
“Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” This highlights the importance of long-term thinking when investing and having a vision for the companies you invest in."
The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.
Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.
The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.
Honesty is a very expensive gift. Don't expect it from cheap people.