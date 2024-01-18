12 Movies To Level Up Your Finance Game

Boiler Room: A college dropout, attempting to live up to his father's high standards, gets a job as a broker for a suburban investment firm which puts him on the fast track to success.
Capitalism: A Love Story: An examination of the social costs of corporate interests pursuing profits at the expense of the public good.
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room: A documentary about the Enron corporation, its faulty and corrupt business practices, and how they led to its fall.
Floored: It is a 2009 documentary film about the people and business of the Chicago trading floors. The film focuses specifically on floor traders who have been impacted by the electronic trading revolution.
Inside Job: Inside Job is the first film to expose the shocking truth behind the economic crisis of 2008. The global financial meltdown, at a cost of over $20 trillion, resulted in millions of people losing their homes and jobs.
Margin Call: The principal story takes place over a 24-hour period at a large Wall Street investment bank during the initial stages of the 2007–2008 financial crisis
Money & Speed: Inside the Black Box : A thriller based on actual events that takes you to the heart of our automated financial world.
The Ascent of Money: It is socumentary where actor Niall Ferguson takes us on a historical adventure through the ascent of money, applying fact and opinion throughout.
The Corporation: The documentary shows the development of contemporary business corporation, from a legal entity that originated as a government-chartered institution.
The Retirement Gamble: Reveals how fees, self-dealing, and kickbacks bring great profits to Wall Street while imperiling the prospects of a secure future for individuals.
Too Big to Fail: Shows how major financial companies took a dive one by one all by risky investments with lenders money. And the selling of bad mortgage loans and fake stock lead to the downfall of AIG, Bank of America, Merill Lynch, and Leman Brothers.
The Wolf of Wall Street: Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.
