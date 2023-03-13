5 IPOs Opening for Subscription This Week

13 Mar, 2023
Global Surfaces' IPO opened for subscription on March, 2023. The offer would close on 15 March, 2023 . The company has fixed price band of the IPO at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 154.98 crore from its public offer.
13 Mar, 2023
This initial public issue of Quality Foils is also opened for subscription on March 13 and would close on March 16, 2023 . The company has fixed the price band for the 7.54 lakh shares on offer at Rs 60 per share to mobilize Rs 4.52 crore.
13 Mar, 2023
Labelkraft Technologies IPO has opened for subscription on March 13 and offer would close on March 15. The company has fixed the price band for the 8.64 lakh shares on offer at Rs 55 per share to mobilize Rs 4.75 crore.
13 Mar, 2023
This IPO of Bright Outdoor Media is set to open on March 14 and offer would close on March 17. The company has fixed the price band for the 38 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at price of Rs 146 per share to mobilize Rs 55.48 crore.
13 Mar, 2023
Nirman Agri Genetics IPO is set to open on March 15 and would close on March 20.The company has fixed the price band for the 20,50,800 equity shares equity shares of Rs 10 each at price of Rs 99 per share to mobilize Rs 20.30 crore.
13 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!