6 Key Lessons You Can Learn From The Rich
14 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Sam Walton: (Founder: Walmart, Networth $57.2 Billion) He grew up on a farm, milked family cows and sold milk, delivered newspaper, founded the largest retail chain.
Colonel Sanders: (Franchised KFC, Networth $3.5 Million) His recipe got rejected 1009 times, 9 years later there were 600 KFC outlets in USA alone.
Jim Carrey: (Actor, Comedian, Networth $180 Million) Worked night shift at factory, worked as a janitor, lived in a van, fought dyslexia, one of the highest paid actor.
JK Rowling: (Author: Harry Potter, Networth $1.1 Billion) Jobless single mother, fought depression, rejcted by 12 publishers, became the richest author
Oprah Winfrey: (Talk show host, Networth $2.6 Billion) Born to a housemaid and coal worker, raped at 9 and 13, pregnant at 14, millionaire by 32.
Stephan Hawking: (Physicist, Networth $20 Million) Diagnosed with ALS (a fatal type of motor neuron disease) at 21, lost ability to speak and move, become the most brilliant scientist in the world.
