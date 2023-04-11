Refinance is transferring your outstanding loan balances to a new lender. Clearly, the new loan should be available at better terms than the existing one.
When You Get A Lower Rate Of Interest
When You Want To Switch From Fixed Rate To Floating Or Adjustable Rate Of Interest
When You Want To Reduce The Home Loan Tenure
When You Want To Reduce The EMI Amount
When You Want To Avail More Favourable Terms Or Better Service On Your Home Loan
When You Want To Borrow More Because Of Some Changes In Design Or Specifications
