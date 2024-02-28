7 Best Train Routes In India That Take You Close To Nature
28 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling): The toy train offers grand views of Mt Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest in the backdrop.
Himalayan Queen (Kalka-Shimla): Starting in 1903, this UNESCO World Heritage train takes you back in time with a display of awe-inspiring landscapes.
Kashmir Valley Railway (Jammu-Baramulla): It is one of the most challenging railway projects of Indian Railways.
Kollam-Sengottai Chord Line: The Courtallam waterfalls make this route popular with nature lovers. It also offers a view of 13 Arch Bridge.
Konkan Railway (Mumbai-Goa): This train route includes majestic Western Ghats which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of eight biodiversity hotspots in world.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam-Ooty): The train became operational in 1908. It rolls through deep valleys, thick forests with dense greenery, and leafy walls.
Sethu Superfast Express (Chennai Egmore -Rameswaram): This train passes over the Pamban Bridge and connects the town of Mandapam in mainland India with Rameswaram.
